Priyanka Chopra gets her hair and nails done before she kicks off Hollywood film Text For You on November 27 

Actor Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next project, Text For You. She will be kicking off the film on November 27. But, before that, she took to social media that she has begun prep for the same.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a collage of photos in which she was in the salon wearing a mask whilst gearing her nails and hair done. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Prep…starting #TextForYou on Friday” with a camera emoji.

Priyanka Chopra will star alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion. Jim Strouse will direct the film. According to Deadline, "It’s about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. In this English language remake, the music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again."

Text For You is inspired by the German film SMS Fur Dich that was based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and others pay tribute to football legend Diego Maradona

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results