Priyanka Chopra gets her hair and nails done before she kicks off Hollywood film Text For You on November 27 

Actor Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next project, Text For You. She will be kicking off the film on November 27. But, before that, she took to social media that she has begun prep for the same.
On Thursday, Priyanka shared a collage of photos in which she was in the salon wearing a mask whilst gearing her nails and hair done. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Prep…starting #TextForYou on Friday” with a camera emoji.
Text For You is inspired by the German film SMS Fur Dich that was based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes.
