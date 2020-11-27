Amitabh Bachchan will feature in a full length role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer film

While refusing to divulge details on the character that the Amitabh Bachchan will play in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, the film’s producer Priyanka Dutta revealed to me that the Big B’s role would be no cameo.
“He is playing a full-length character, like Prabhas,” the producer asserts. She also reveals that the film will be in four languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Finding a voice to match the Big B’s baritone in the three South Indian languages is going to be problematic.
