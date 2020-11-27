“We are shooting in God’s own country” – Priyadarshan

Kangana Ranaut’s place of birth Himachal Pradesh has completely mesmerized filmmaker Priyadarshan. Shooting in Himachal Pradesh for Hungama 2 with Meezan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and others Priyan sighs, “I’ve shot in some of the most beautiful spots of earth. But none to compare with Himachal. It is by far the most beautiful place I’ve seen. I want to come back here for every film I direct.”

Priyadarshan says we must learn to respect our own culture. “Here in Himachal Pradesh I’ve discovered the most stunning locations, far more picturesque than anything in Switzerland or France. No mountains on earth can rival the majesty of the Himalayas. We must learn to value our own culture and heritage. Stop worshipping the West as the best.”

Priyan strongly recommends that we stop shooting in the West. “It is an unnecessary waste of resources and foreign exchange. India has some of the most camera-friendly locations and landscapes in the world. Why do we need to waste so much money time and energy travelling and shooting in foreign countries when we have it all here?”

