Deepika Padukone featured at Athens International Airport among ‘The Authentic Smiles of People of The World’

Deepika Padukone is not just one of the biggest names in India, but the world over. She has helped India shine on the world map, multiple times before. Recently, we found out that Deepika Padukone has been featured at Athens International Airport in an exhibition that features ‘The Authentic Smiles of People of the World’. Deepika Padukone, who stuns everyone with her top-notch acting and performing skills in the movies has also often been complimented for her God gifted beautiful smile.

The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when the Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break which was the result of Covid 19. This was to give the travellers a warm welcome. Deepika’s fans are nothing less than super proud as she is representing India even at Athens. The grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine is from her authentic India look in a saree while she dons a choker necklace and a small bindi, as the text below reads, “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D.”

Her statue is accompanied by the statue of an American Grammy Award Winner among others. Deepika Padukone had also earned herself a wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum at the headquarters in London because of her brilliant work.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone unveils ‘The Black Edit’ of her closet

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results