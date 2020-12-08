Archana Puran Singh reveals why she had to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years

Actor Archana Puran Singh who is married to actor/director Parmeet Sethi recently revealed that they had to keep their marriage a secret for four years.

Archana Puran Singh who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed that his parents did not approve of her as she was an actor. She opened up while talking to show host Kapil Sharma and celebrity guests Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, who recently tied the knot.

Archana revealed that Parmeet was adamant on getting married to her even after his parents refused. She said that they consulted a priest who asked Parmeet if Archana was ‘balik’, to which he said that she is more ‘balik’ than him. Archana was waiting in the car when this conversation happened.

The priest asked them to come the next day for their wedding rituals. She further revealed that she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan's debut film on the day of her marriage and did not tell anyone about it. She recalled that even while she was getting married she got a call from her hairdresser. She went on to say that they successfully hid their marriage for the next four years from everyone. Since there was no social media back then, it was easy to get away with it.

Parmeet and Archana got married in 1992 and are now parents to two young boys- Aaaryamann and Ayushmann.

