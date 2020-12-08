Archana Puran Singh reveals why she had to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years

Actor Archana Puran Singh who is married to actor/director Parmeet Sethi recently revealed that they had to keep their marriage a secret for four years.
Archana Puran Singh who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed that his parents did not approve of her as she was an actor. She opened up while talking to show host Kapil Sharma and celebrity guests Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, who recently tied the knot.
Archana revealed that Parmeet was adamant on getting married to her even after his parents refused. She said that they consulted a priest who asked Parmeet if Archana was ‘balik’, to which he said that she is more ‘balik’ than him. Archana was waiting in the car when this conversation happened.
Parmeet and Archana got married in 1992 and are now parents to two young boys- Aaaryamann and Ayushmann.
