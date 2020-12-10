Arjun Rampal is in an all new avatar in the poster of The Battle of Bhima Koregaon

Arjun Rampal will soon be seen playing an Mahar Warrior in the upcoming film titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. On Thursday, the actor shared his look from the film with a new poster.

Sharing the poster of the film, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Proud to be part of this film. A film with a strong message. A part of history revisited.”

The film will reportedly focus on the then social issues, incidents of atrocities and the feeling of hatred prevailing at the point in time. It highlights the incidents between 1795 and 1818. Apart from Arjun Rampal, the film also stars Digangana, Sunny Leone, Ashok Samarth, Milind Gunaji and Abhimanyu Singh.

Directed by Ramesh Thete, the film will be released in 2021.

