Kapil Sharma has the wittiest excuse for being busy on his second wedding anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is one of the wittiest comedians who made it to the top with his on-point humour and comic timing. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show, he has ensured to entertain his audience for years now and on his second wedding anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath, he was busy shooting for the upcoming episodes of the show. Making sure to apologize to her, Kapil Sharma gave the perfect excuse for being busy on their anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture of himself getting ready for shoot and wrote, “Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary ???? gift dena hai to kamana b to padega ???????????? #happyanniversary my love ❤️ see u in the evening ????????????”. No wonder Kapil Sharma is one of the finest comedians!

