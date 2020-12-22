EXO’s Baekhyun serenades through this love song ‘Amusement Park’, watch video

BYUN BAEKHYUN IS BACK! After having a tremendous year with his second solo album 'Delight', the Korean popstar Baekhyun of the widely popular group EXO has released a new single 'Amusement Park'. This is a special holiday gift for the fans as it portrays his warm and pitch-perfect vocals.
The new song 'Amusement Park' is a medium-tempo R&B song in which the mellow piano, guitar melody, and Baekhyun's emotional vocals harmonize, and the lyrics that express the feeling of a loved one against the colorful scenery of the amusement park stand out. "I'll kiss you on your pretty forehead / Full of dreams and love / Let's go to a mysterious world / Colorful fireworks / A wonderful parade for the two / I am your amusement park," serenades Baekhyun through this melodious song.
Beyond LIVE – BAEKHYUN : LIGHT
2021/01/03 SUN 3PM (KST)
<TICKET OPEN INFORMATION>
2020/12/24 THU 3PM (KST)
???? NAVER V LIVE Tickets
???? SMTOWN &STORE Tickets, MD
Coming Soon!#백현 #BAEKHYUN#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#BAEKHYUN_LIGHT#BeyondLIVE_BAEKHYUN_LIGHT#NAVER #VLIVE pic.twitter.com/7yvnE26CBb
— SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) December 21, 2020
Baekhyun made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received tremendous response. With the title track 'Candy', Baekhyun released a music video that has a feel-good yet playfulness to it.
'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.
