Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who recently started shooting for her upcoming project MayDay has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, she took to her social media handle to inform all about the same.
"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter.
