After her eviction, Kashmera Shah says the previous season was better than Bigg Boss 14

Kashmera Shah was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and now, the actress has a few opinions about the situation in the house. Bigg Boss 14 has seen multiple ups and downs, with various wild card entries, however, the drama in the house does not cease to exist. Kashmera Shah was quite disappointed with her eviction and spoke about it in detail to a portal.
Now, the audience waits as more drama unfolds this week.
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant’s cryptic behaviour on Bigg Boss 14 leaves the housemates stunned
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply