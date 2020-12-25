After her eviction, Kashmera Shah says the previous season was better than Bigg Boss 14

Kashmera Shah was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and now, the actress has a few opinions about the situation in the house. Bigg Boss 14 has seen multiple ups and downs, with various wild card entries, however, the drama in the house does not cease to exist. Kashmera Shah was quite disappointed with her eviction and spoke about it in detail to a portal.

She said that this season might not have been the right one for her since there were more worthy contestants in Bigg Boss 13. Kashmera felt that the issues that she had taken up in the house, would have mattered more in the previous season. Despite being the one to stand by her friends, she did not hesitate to call them out when they were in the wrong. Kashmera said that she had fought with Arshi Khan when she was wrong and had even called out Rakhi Sawant which led to the latter’s changed behaviour.

Now, the audience waits as more drama unfolds this week.

