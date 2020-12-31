“Whether you are married or not, consent is paramount”-  says Taapsee Pannu after watching Hotstar’s Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has previously spoken up on the many issues faced by women, recently watched the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and shared her opinion on the topic after watching the courtroom drama that sheds light on the grim reality of marital rape and abuse.

Taapsee Pannu said, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors portrays the grim reality faced by a lot of women in our country. It has addressed a topic shunned for far too long, that of marital rape. The show addresses the issue quite sensitively and intelligently and it has come at a time when we have seen an alarming rise in the domestic abuse cases faced by women in lockdown. I firmly believe that No means No; whether you are married or not – consent is paramount. I hope that this show builds confidence in women so they can speak against such acts of crime, and not keep quiet because of societal pressures”.

“Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari and Anupriya Goenka have delivered an exceptional performance in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors; I urge you to go and watch the show right now." she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Hotstar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Now which arrived last week on the platform.

ALSO READ: “I had to kill hard in the gym with weight exercises”, shares Taapsee Pannu on her athletic look in Rashmi Rocket

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results