Varun Dhawan wraps up the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo after recovering from COVID-19

Actor Varun Dhawan has announced that he has finished the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. After recovering from COVID-19, he resumed the shooting and the filming was completed before takes off to ring in New Year.

Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with Jug Jugg Jeeyo written on its back. He captioned the post, "It''s a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back."

The video was filmed by director Raj Mehta who commented on the post saying, "Wow!! Wonder who shot it!" To which, the actor responded, "Do u really want me to take his real name but great shot? But great shot."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

