Kapil Sharma shares an adorable video of him happily dancing with his daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma who makes others laugh with his jokes is the happiest around his one-year-old daughter Anayra. During the lockdown, he got to spend a lot of time with his little one and often shared pictures with her on social media.
Recently, Kapil shared a video of him happily dancing with his daughter. He shared the video on his Instagram story along with heart eye emojis. In the video, Kapil is seen in an all-black outfit, while Anayra looked adorable in an all pink outfit.
Meanwhile, apart from his TV show, Kapil Sharma is prepping for his upcoming web series, the details of which are not public yet.
