Sana Khan looks ethereal donning a floral braid post her nikah with Mufti Anas

Sana Khan recently quit the film industry to tie the knot with Mufti Anas and follow Islam religiously. The former actress took to her social media to post multiple pictures of her wedding functions looking like the quintessential Indian bride. Keeping it super stylish and simple for her wedding functions, Sana Khan has recently shared pictures of herself donning the floral braid that she had dreamt of wearing for her wedding.
Take a look at her pictures.
