Sana Khan looks ethereal donning a floral braid post her nikah with Mufti Anas

Sana Khan recently quit the film industry to tie the knot with Mufti Anas and follow Islam religiously. The former actress took to her social media to post multiple pictures of her wedding functions looking like the quintessential Indian bride. Keeping it super stylish and simple for her wedding functions, Sana Khan has recently shared pictures of herself donning the floral braid that she had dreamt of wearing for her wedding.

She took to her Instagram to share pictures of it and wrote, “I always wanted to wear this for my wedding but I forgot to order for this. Thanks to my nasreen didi who got this on my day of nikkah even though I delayed wearing it for 2 more days coz of the packed schedule but look how fresh it was ???? Do u guys like it? ????????”

Take a look at her pictures.

