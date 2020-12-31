Shilpa Shetty dons a printed monokini on her vacation, flaunts her perfect curves

Shilpa Shetty is quite the definition of a hot mommy as she happens to be one of the fittest in the industry. Practicing Yoga on a daily basis and being a fitness icon surely has its own perks. Shilpa Shetty has always encouraged people to eat healthy and has written a few books about the importance of being fit.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself dressed in a monokini as she showed off her perfect bikini body. The actress is on a family vacation in Goa and the pictures are surely going to make you want to eat healthier but also wish that the pandemic was over. She shared the picture with the caption, “In the mood to beat every age-old cliché…???? So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday ????”.

Take a look at it, right here.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty shares pictures of her soon-to-be-unveiled swanky new restaurant in Mumbai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results