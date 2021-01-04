Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan to make web series on Kandahar hijacking

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan was supposed to shoot for Ekkis with Varun Dhawan in 2020. However, the film could not go on floors because of the pandemic. The film which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal will now go on floors only in September as it needs certain weather to shoot in battle locations. With the shoot of Ekkis delayed, Raghavan has taken up another project.

According to reports, Sriram Raghavan is working on a web-series based on the Kandahar hijacking by Pakistani terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen in 1999. The series will narrate the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight AC-814 that forced India to release three Islamist terrorists in return of the safety of 176 passengers and crew of the flight.

The series will mark the filmmaker’s debut on digital. Raghavan and his team are currently doing research for the film and are talking to passengers and crew members who were on the flight. Reports state that the project will go on floors next year.

Reports also state that the web series will show a detailed account of the hostage crisis that kept India on its foot for seven nights. The Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked on December 24, 1999 when it was enroute from Kathmandu, Nepal to Delhi. The flight was hijacked by five masked gunmen after it entered Indian airspace. The hijackers released 27 passengers in Dubai but stabbed one and several others were wounded. The horror ended on December 31 after the Indian government released the three terrorists.

