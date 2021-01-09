Salman Khan enters the Bigg Boss 14 house to clean Rakhi Sawant’s bed after Nikki Tamboli refuses

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been something the fans look forward to. Salman Khan’s presence on the show makes it all the more interesting for fans to eagerly wait for the upcoming episodes. This time, Salman Khan entered the house to teach the contestants a very important lesson. With Rakhi Sawant being the captain for this week, she asked Nikki Tamboli to make her bed and she refused.
He then tells the contestants, “No work is small” and walks out. Take a look at the promo right here.
Even during Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan had entered the house to clean it because the contestants had failed to do so.
