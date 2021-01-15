12 Years Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi says, “I am privileged to be a part of the show”

Shivangi Joshi, who is part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is thrilled as the show has completed twelve years. The actor says that she feels honoured to be part of it. "The feeling is outstanding and great. I am privileged to share space with some of the finest actors and crew I have ever come across. Being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a blessing," she says.

Ask her which her most cherished sequence has been on the show, and she says, "I think each and every scene is special to me… but if I had to recall one of my favourites, it has to be the Kaira moments and performances in Greece and Rajasthan. That was a thrilling experience for me."

The actor says that the show is loved because of the hard work that goes into it. "The USP of YRKKH is the lovely direction, amazing script writing and storytelling and the long seen vision of our mentor and producer, Rajan Shahi sir," she says.

Last year, due to the lockdown, the shoot had to be halted. Talking about this, Shivangi says, "Each day is a lesson to learn, remember and overcome. Then be it a working day or an off day. Last year kept me away from work for a few months but reunited me with my entire family. I worked on myself, was engrossed in household work and spent time with myself. These are the best feelings which one should experience," she says, adding, "These learnings and challenges keep me going and motivated. There is always something new to look forward to."

Talking about working with producer Rajan Shahi, she says, "He is beyond words. He is my mentor, a father figure to me, a great passionate believer in storytelling and a visioner."

