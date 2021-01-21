Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee end up in a heated argument, the latter breaks down

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has now entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan’s proxy. Eijaz had to leave the house due to his work commitments and since the show extended a lot more than he expected, the actor had no option but to opt out of the show, with Devoleena filling his place. During the task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli got in a heated argument and the new entrant in the house is surely going to find it difficult to live with them.

In the latest promo, Devoleena is seen losing her cool over Nikki Tamboli for not leaving the room and she says, “Nikki bahar nahi nikli abhi toh iska Tamboli-Amboli sab nikaal dungi main.” Hearing this, Nikki couldn’t keep calm either and lashed out on Devoleena hurling personal comments that did not sit well with her. Devoleena said, “Salman Sir se saamne bolke dikhana yeh”.

In the end of the promo, Devoleena is seen crying as others console her. Take a look at it right here.

