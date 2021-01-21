Disha Patani looks like a tropical queen as she poses in her blue bikini

Disha Patani has one of the fittest bodies in the industry and she’s the only actress that takes multiple fitness regimes including MMA, boxing, and regular gym. Known for her great physique and killer looks, Disha Patani, as we all know happens to be a water baby. The actress is well-aware of how to woo her fans with a single social media post and has managed to do it once again. While she was recently seen grooving to her beau Tiger Shroff’s new single, ‘Casanova’ she posted a throwback picture from her trip to the Maldives.

She was accompanied by Tiger Shroff to the Maldives and the duo clearly look like they had the time of their lives. Dressed in a sea-blue bikini, Disha Patani posted a picture posing by the tree and we can barely look away. We can’t help but see her resemblance to Moana, as she looks like a true blue tropical queen in the skimpy bikini. This was also the same trip where Disha Patani channeled her inner Aquaman.

Take a look at the picture right here.

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang and will next be seen in Ek Villain 2.

