Krushna Abhishek shares a post-workout picture; says he is not showing off

Actor/comedian Krushna Abhishek has been hitting the gym of late and has a body to show for it. The actor recently shared a picture of himself at the gym after a training session flaunting his muscular upper body. In the picture, he is bare chested but said that he is not showing off his physique.
Sharing the black-and-white picture, Krushna said that he doesn't want to show off but after working hard on it he just felt like sharing a picture. He also encouraged all to stay healthy. "Done with my morning work out this pic is not to show off guys but when u work really hard u feel to share it with all good day to all of u keep smiling be healthy @vitthaldesh @ gym @hard work (sic)," Krushna captioned the picture.
