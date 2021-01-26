Post Lockdown, first Big clash Confirmed for Eid 2021 between Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2!

The theatres were shut for a long time and even after it opened, the big filmmakers are preferring to wait for a while to release their biggies. As a result, it is given now that clashes are going to become very common for the next two years.

And the first big clash of the season is all set to happen on Eid, in mid May 2021. On January 19, Salman Khan announced that he’s going to release his much awaited actioner Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas on the holy festival. Interestingly, way back in September 2020, Satyameva Jayate 2 had occupied this coveted spot. In fact, it was the first film to announce that it’ll release on Eid 2021. But with Salman announcing his biggie’s release on the same day, many expected that Satyameva Jayate 2 would move. And there were talks going in trade circles that the makers of the John Abraham starrer have decided to move away from Eid.

However, today, John Abraham unveiled a new exciting still from Satyameva Jayate 2 on the occasion of Republic Day. With the picture, he also reaffirmed that the film will be out on Eid 2021, as originally planned!

A trade expert says, “This is the first time that Salman Khan would face competition on Eid in a long time. The last time it happened on Eid 2009, when his film Wanted clash with Dil Bole Hadippa. However, both those films were different. Even John Abraham has clashed with Akshay Kumar and again, the genres would be diverse. For example, Gold and Satyameva Jayate were as different as chalk and cheese and same goes for Batla House and Mission Mangal. But Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2 both are masala action films. It’ll be interesting to see how this clash plays out.”

Besides John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, meanwhile is directed by Prabhudheva and also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Also Read: Salman Khan confirms a theatrical release for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results