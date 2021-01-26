Post Lockdown, first Big clash Confirmed for Eid 2021 between Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2!

The theatres were shut for a long time and even after it opened, the big filmmakers are preferring to wait for a while to release their biggies. As a result, it is given now that clashes are going to become very common for the next two years.
And the first big clash of the season is all set to happen on Eid, in mid May 2021. On January 19, Salman Khan announced that he’s going to release his much awaited actioner Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas on the holy festival. Interestingly, way back in September 2020, Satyameva Jayate 2 had occupied this coveted spot. In fact, it was the first film to announce that it’ll release on Eid 2021. But with Salman announcing his biggie’s release on the same day, many expected that Satyameva Jayate 2 would move. And there were talks going in trade circles that the makers of the John Abraham starrer have decided to move away from Eid.
However, today, John Abraham unveiled a new exciting still from Satyameva Jayate 2 on the occasion of Republic Day. With the picture, he also reaffirmed that the film will be out on Eid 2021, as originally planned!
Besides John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, meanwhile is directed by Prabhudheva and also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.
Also Read: Salman Khan confirms a theatrical release for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply