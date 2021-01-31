Kapil Sharma shares a 28-year-old picture of himself; Mika Singh comments

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a throwback picture from his childhood days on social media. Sharing the picture, Sharma revealed that it is 28 years old.

In the picture shared by the comedian, a young Kapil is seen posing with an elder boy. "Bhai bhai #memories #28 #years #old #pic," he captioned the picture.

Commenting on the picture, singer Mika Singh wrote, "Shuru tau hi star ho bhaaji tussi:) (you have been a star from the beginning)."Commenting on the hat worn by Kapil in the picture, comedian Rajiv Thaur wrote, “Topi is from movie dil hai ke manta nahi @kapilsharma”.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kapil Sharma confirmed that he is expecting his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath. He also said that he will be going on a short leave to focus on his family and therefore The Kapil Sharma Show will also be going off air for some time.

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni in 2018. They welcomed their first baby in 2019.

