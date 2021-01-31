Kapil Sharma shares a 28-year-old picture of himself; Mika Singh comments

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a throwback picture from his childhood days on social media. Sharing the picture, Sharma revealed that it is 28 years old.
In the picture shared by the comedian, a young Kapil is seen posing with an elder boy. "Bhai bhai #memories #28 #years #old #pic," he captioned the picture.
Commenting on the picture, singer Mika Singh wrote, "Shuru tau hi star ho bhaaji tussi:) (you have been a star from the beginning)."Commenting on the hat worn by Kapil in the picture, comedian Rajiv Thaur wrote, “Topi is from movie dil hai ke manta nahi @kapilsharma”.
Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni in 2018. They welcomed their first baby in 2019.
