4 Years Of Kung Fu Yoga: Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with veteran action star Jackie Chan

January 29, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

It's been four years since Disha Patani worked with international superstar Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. The film starred Sonu Sood and K-pop and M-pop star Lay Zhang. Reminiscing working with the legendary action star, Disha went down memory lane.

4 Years Of Kung Fu Yoga: Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with veteran action star Jackie Chan

Disha Patani shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga❤️ love you taguuu????."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

She shared another happy picture with Jackie Chan on her Instagram story. The film released in 2017. The multi-lingual film was written and directed by Stanley Tong.

4 Years Of Kung Fu Yoga: Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with veteran action star Jackie Chan

The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani shares her effortless dewy makeup look routine

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *