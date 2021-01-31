4 Years Of Kung Fu Yoga: Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with veteran action star Jackie Chan

It's been four years since Disha Patani worked with international superstar Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. The film starred Sonu Sood and K-pop and M-pop star Lay Zhang. Reminiscing working with the legendary action star, Disha went down memory lane.
Disha Patani shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga❤️ love you taguuu????."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)
The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
