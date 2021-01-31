Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting for Pathan in Dubai; pics suggest high octane action sequence

It has been over two years since Shah Rukh Khan came with a release. While it is known that the superstar is shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan, the makers are yet to make an official announcement of the same. Recently pictures from the shoot location of Pathan went viral on social media.

The team of Pathan along with Shah Rukh Khan recently shot a high octane action sequence in Dubai. In the pictures it is seen that the crew is setting up heavy motor vehicles for the action sequence. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the set has also gone viral on social media.

Take a look:

Team Pathan with the camera guys reached UAE yesterday, they have started shooting plates at 4am in downtown, Dubai.

Some more snaps of the King @iamsrk from #Pathan shooting place…

Enjoy guys… ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/GhlxlJXxhV

— ????Deb The King Of Hearts???? (@I_AM_DEBESH) January 27, 2021

#Pathan vfx plate shoot in Dubai

Credit- YRF vfx Head

( @ vishalanand.fx) pic.twitter.com/JpyR5TMqzp

— DP Exclusives (@RumourssSay) January 28, 2021

#pathan Coming Soon Bhai Log Ready Hojao #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1afgjH2pLJ

— SRK Ramzan (@SrkRamzan2) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is back in India from Dubai. On Friday night he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport dropping off his daughter, Suhana.

As for Pathan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh and Deepika play RAW agents in the film, while John will be seen as the antagonist. Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the film.

ALSO READ: After the massive fight on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, security tightened at Yash Raj Studios; Aditya Chopra orders probe

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results