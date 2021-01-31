Bigg Boss 14: After Salman Khan supports Rakhi Sawant’s antics, Abhinav Shukla says he wants to go home

For the past few days, Rakhi Sawant has been pestering Abhinav Shukla inside the house saying that she is in love with him. All this in the presence of Shukla's wife Rubina Dilaik in the house. On Friday, Rakhi also pulled the drawstring of Shukla's pajama which left him and his wife fuming.

While many were disgusted by this behaviour of Rakhi including fans of the show, host Salman Khan has a different opinion. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 sees Salman Khan pulling up Abhinav instead of Rakhi. “If Rakhi is the biggest entertainer of Bigg Boss, then it is Abhinav who gets its maximum benefit.” To this, Abhinav folds his hands and replies, “I do not want such benefits.” But Khan interrupts him and says, “Let me finish. You don’t need to overreact to things like these.” A few moments later, Abhinav is seen getting up from his seat and telling everyone, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now.”

Rakhi has been pretending to be in love with Abhinav. Once she also wrote I love Abhinav on her body with red lipstick and walked around the house for a whole day. After she pulled Shukal's pajama's drawstring on Friday, Rubina got into a heated argument with her. However, Rakhi refused to stop teasing Abhinav.

