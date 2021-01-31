Nora Fatehi’s first look from T-Series’ new single ‘Chhod Denge’ by Sachet-Parampara

Nora Fatehi has always made an impact with her onscreen appearances . The stunning actress will now be seen in a refreshingly new intense avatar in Sachet-Parampara’s latest single ‘Chhod Denge’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

In this track, Nora Fatehi is seen delivering an all rounder performance as an actor while sporting multiple looks ranging from glamorous, ethereal and fierce, most of which have been custom-made for the star.

With lyrics by Yogesh Dubey and vocals by Parampara, ‘Chhod Denge’ is a song of heartbreak and revenge and the unprecedented success of Kabir Singh has already established Sachet-Parampara as masters of this genre.

Shot across Rajasthan, the performance oriented music video directed by Arvindr Khaira, will see Nora not only take on some challenging choreography but also deliver a never before seen intense performance from the star.

