Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam teaser out; film to release on July 30

February 14, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While we await the release of the film, the makers hve been teasing the fans with glimpses from the film in way of posters and pre-teaser.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrers Radhe Shyam teaser out; film to release on July 30

Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the team of Radhe Shyam have dropped the official teaser of the film giving you a glimpse into the world of Radhe Shyam. The film will be released on July 30 in cinemas.

This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! ☺️???? #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! ???????? #ValentinesWithRS

Telugu : https://t.co/C1oKRQwfRB
Hindi : https://t.co/rkb97F1xWq
Tamil : https://t.co/zWMQX3mAti

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) February 14, 2021

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

ALSO READ: Breaking Scoop: Prabhas looks at the Bahubali 2 weekend for Radhe Shyam release

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *