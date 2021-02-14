Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam teaser out; film to release on July 30

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While we await the release of the film, the makers hve been teasing the fans with glimpses from the film in way of posters and pre-teaser.

Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the team of Radhe Shyam have dropped the official teaser of the film giving you a glimpse into the world of Radhe Shyam. The film will be released on July 30 in cinemas.

This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! ☺️???? #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! ???????? #ValentinesWithRS

Telugu : https://t.co/C1oKRQwfRB

Hindi : https://t.co/rkb97F1xWq

Tamil : https://t.co/zWMQX3mAti

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) February 14, 2021

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

