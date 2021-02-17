Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni costar Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide, posts a suicide note on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still something the industry hasn’t gotten over with. While the actor is dearly missed with close to a year of his unfortunate death, just today, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor Sandeep Nahar reportedly died by suicide. Sandeep Nahar, took to his social media to post a long and disturbing suicide note where he explained the reason behind his drastic step. It has been confirmed that the actor is no more and his mortal remains have been sent for post mortem.

Posting a video on his Facebook, Sandeep Nahar said that his wife’s changed behaviour has driven him to take this step. While he does not blame her for his condition, he said that there is no peace left in his life and said that his wife and her mother are the reason for his mental trauma. His wife used to threaten him that she will die by suicide but he wrote that today he is on the verge of it.

Concluding his caption, Sandeep Nahar wrote, “Yeh me bohat pehle kar leta suicide bt mene apne aap ko time dia ki chije thik hogi har waqt motivate kia bt roja same kalesh hote hai is chakarview me fas chuka ho nikale kaa koi rasta nhi iske ilawa ..ab mujhe yeh step khushi khushi lena hoga yanha is life me bohat narak mil rha shayed yanha se jane ke baad ki life kaisi hogi mujhe pataa nhi bt mujhe itna ptaa hai ki mai wo face lunga ????ik request hai mere jane ke baad Kanchan ko kuch mat bolna bus uska dimag ka ilaaz jarur karwa dena ????”

The actor also spoke about working in the industry in detail and was also seen in web shows and films like Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results