Karan Johar introduces Bulbbul’s Triptii Dimri as the first talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency

The year 2020's breakout star Triptii Dimri of the Netflix film Bulbbul is the first talent to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A day ago, Karan Johar teased the new talents that are joining the Dharma family.
Today, Karan introduced Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri and wrote, "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright!"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (@dcatalent)
In his next post, he wrote, "She has the spark to start a fire, and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire…We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)
ALSO READ: Karan Johar gives a glimpse of the four new talents he will be launching from February 16
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply