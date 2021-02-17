Karan Johar introduces Bulbbul’s Triptii Dimri as the first talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency

The year 2020's breakout star Triptii Dimri of the Netflix film Bulbbul is the first talent to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A day ago, Karan Johar teased the new talents that are joining the Dharma family.

Today, Karan introduced Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri and wrote, "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright!"

In his next post, he wrote, "She has the spark to start a fire, and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire…We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world."

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Rajeev Masand, former journalist, now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions' and Cornerstone's latest venture — Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

