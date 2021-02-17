Nora Fatehi’s neutral Gucci brown dress worth over Rs. 3 lakhs will instantly spruce up your brunch date look

Nora Fatehi is a star performer. She was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and has been promoting her music video ‘Chhor Denge’. Garnering a lot of praise for her performance, she is continuing her promos in full stule.

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi was spotted arriving for a meeting in Bandra. Fatehi was seen wearing a brown printed dress from Gucci. The actress looked beautiful in long length maxi dress which was adorned with pleat detailing. The knitted beauty is worth $4241 (Rs. 3 lakhs approx). Matching the look with nude pumps, she kept her look classy by minimal makeup and her hair all open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will next star in Bhuj – The Pride Of India. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha among others.

