Nora Fatehi’s neutral Gucci brown dress worth over Rs. 3 lakhs will instantly spruce up your brunch date look

Nora Fatehi is a star performer. She was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and has been promoting her music video ‘Chhor Denge’. Garnering a lot of praise for her performance, she is continuing her promos in full stule.
On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi was spotted arriving for a meeting in Bandra. Fatehi was seen wearing a brown printed dress from Gucci. The actress looked beautiful in long length maxi dress which was adorned with pleat detailing. The knitted beauty is worth $4241 (Rs. 3 lakhs approx). Matching the look with nude pumps, she kept her look classy by minimal makeup and her hair all open.
