Dharma–Cornerstone talent Tripti Dimri to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mistress in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

The collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is keenly awaited by the trade and audience alike. While the filmmaker has promised a dark yet commercial gangster film, it would be interesting to see RK’s take on the character that requires him to jump from the extreme of being subtle to aggressive. Titled Animal, their collaboration features Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, whereas Parineeti Chopra plays his wife. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the newly announced Dharma–Cornerstone talent, Tripti Dimri has come on board for a pivotal role in the film.
“While Ranbir Kapoor plays a married psychopath in the film, Tripti plays the role of his mistress, who is around Ranbir for his wealth. Other undertones of both Ranbir and Tripti’s character have been kept under wraps,” the source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama. The movie goes on the floors in the second half of 2021 and is gearing up for a release around the summer 2022 period.
Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor’s roles in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal revealed
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply