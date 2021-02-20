Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to clash with Vin Diesel starrer Fast And Furious 9 at the box office

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll with back-to-back shoots and releases this year. Starring in Bellbottom, Akshay’s film became the only one to have completed the shoot during COVID-19 without a single case on the sets. The producers and makers are to be lauded for this feat and only recently was the release date of this film announced. Bellbottom will be based in the early 60s era and Akshay Kumar starrer will yet again have a clash at the box office.

With theatres opening up at full capacity after almost a year, Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom will release on May 28, 2021. However, it will be clashing with Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starrer Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga. While the film was to release last year, the widespread of COVID-29 delayed the release by almost a year. Both the films will be releasing on May 28, 2021. With the films being headed by Bollywood and Hollywood biggies, the audience is going to have a tough time picking one of them.

Apart from Bellbottom, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will be clashing with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey on Diwali this year.

