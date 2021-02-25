Sudhir Mishra to trace the rise of British Raj in India for his next

For his next film, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra plans on revisiting the history of India. The filmmaker is currently developing a period drama that traces the rise of the British Raj in India during the 19th century.

Reportedly, the story is set in 1840. The filmmaker feels that it is time to tell our own stories so that the next generation knows the stories of our freedom. The show will take a hard look at what the British did to India and how they established their rule over the country.

Talking to a tabloid, Mishra said that he has written the first season. He said that considering the nature of the subject, the series has to be mounted on a massive scale and it will take them time to roll the project.

The web series has been envisioned by Mishra and backed by Applause Entertainment as a three season offering. Mishra further said that the series will be an international show and will include western actors alongside Indian artistes.

