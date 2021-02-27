Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina looks for a theatrical release on March 26

Parineeti Chopra has been prepping and shooting for the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for a long time. Earlier, it was reported that the makers of the Amole Gupte directorial were contemplating releasing the film on Amazon Prime Video. However, latest reports say that the makers are eyeing for a theatrical release very soon.
Reportedly, with the Central government giving permission to operate cinema halls at 100% occupancy, the producers felt it was best to bring the film Saina onto the big screen considering that it tells the story of a sports icon that deserves to be enjoyed in the cinema halls.
Meanwhile, for Parineeti Chopra, it will be two back-to-back theatrical releases and her third release of the year. Her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar with Arjun Kapoor is set to release on March 19 while The Girl On The Train was released on February 26 on Netflix.
