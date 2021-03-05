 Pregnant Halsey gives modern twist to goth style with dramatic makeup and red wig

Halsey has proved herself and her versatility with her music. She has never failed to impress the audience with her musical talents. Recently, she launched her beauty line called About Face Beauty. She has been trying new ways to incorporate her beauty line in her daily routines but since everyone knows that she likes to play with colours, she goes all out sometimes.



Halsey posted a few snaps on her official Instagram account taking us back to the 80s and the 90s when goth style was at its peak. She posted a makeup look wherein she kept her makeup as dramatic and extra as possible. She donned a neon green eye shadow with a black goth lip. Her hair was a fiery red with bangs and she looked absolutely amazing! We can't wait to try out this fiery neon look!

The starlet, who has also filled her social media feed with makeup-heavy looks from her recently launched beauty brand About Face. She is riding high on the success of her beauty brand and she's basking in the pregnancy glow.



Recently, Halsey just went ahead and shut down speculation about whether or not her pregnancy was planned, hopping on Instagram to say that yep-it was. On Instagram Stories, Halsey wrote "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Also Read: Halsey expecting her first child with Alev Aydin, shares series of photos flaunting her bare baby bump

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results