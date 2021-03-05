Ranveer Singh drove a convertible Ferrari worth Rs. 2.8 crores

Ranveer Singh has paved a way for himself in the entertainment industry. He has time and again proved his versatility on the big screen and made heads turn with his sartorial fashion choices. Apart from that, he is also known to be a car enthusiast and owns some of the biggest car brands.

In his recent Instagram post, Ranveer was seen dressed in a black vest with a silver jacket and red sweat pants. He teamed it with a bucket hat, neon sunglasses and sneakers.

Via Ranveer Singh instaStory ????| pic.twitter.com/oOSzZ5ZvOI

— RanveerSingh TBT | #83????♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) February 28, 2021

The talking point of the outfit was the Ferrari he was posing with. A few days ago, he was driving a convertible Ferrari and even posed with it. According to Carwale, the vintage vehicle is worth Rs. 2.8 crores.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an array of lineup including Kabir Khan’s 83, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and a romance drama with Alia Bhatt.

