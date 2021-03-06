Check Out! Sidharth Malhotra gives a peak into his look in Mission Majnu

Ronnie Screvwala RSVP's espionage thriller Mission Majnu is in action and Sidharth Malhotra starring in a lead role for the film which is based on India's most ambitious covert operation, has just give us a peak into his look.

What looks like a setup for the film, the picture on his stories give us a vintage-rustic vibe and Sidharth too dons an avatar with a moustache. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts – it will be south superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.

Starring alongside Sidharth is Rashmika Mandanna, the film being bankrolled by RSVP, written by Parveen Shaikh, Aseem Arora and Sumit Batheja. Mission Majnu is produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association and is already on the floors.

