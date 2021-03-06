Anil Kapoor hints at reuniting with Jackie Shroff soon; says script is in the works

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff share a great camaraderie not only on screen but also off screen. The two are known as the Ram Lakhan of the industry because of their performance in the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

It's been years since the two shared screen space in a feature film. However, there were talks of the two reuniting on screen when they shared screen for a promotional vidoe of of Anil Kapoor's Netflix film Ak vs Ak. While there has been no official confirmation, Anil Kapoor has now dropped a hint of the two working together.

Sharing a picture with Jackie Shroff where the two are seen in a candid conversation, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Me to @bindasbhidu : बहुत जल्द … script पर काम चल रहा है!!!(Very soon…script is being worked on)”, he wrote.

Me to @bindasbhidu : बहुत जल्द … script पर काम चल रहा है!!! pic.twitter.com/nq68Xx38TT

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 5, 2021

The two featured in several films together in the 1980s with Ram Lakhan (1989), Yudh (1985), Karma (1986), and Parinda (1989) being some of the most memorable ones.

ALSO READ: When Anil Kapoor almost strangled and killed Rahul Bose while shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results