Vicky Kaushal shares glimpses of his day with Indian Army and locals at Uri Base Camp

Back in January 2019, Vicky Kaushal shot into the limelight with his gritty performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Based on true events, the film fast became one of the most successful releases of the year, propelling Vicky to the top of the charts. Now, a couple of years later, Vicky was invited to spend a day with the Indian Army and locals at Uri base camp.

Taking to the social networking website Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a few glimpses of his day. Along with the images, the actor shared his emotions saying, “My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!”

Back on the film front, Vicky Kaushal has a packed schedule with Sardar Udham Singh, and the Yash Raj Films production that features him sharing screen space with Manushi Chillar. Titled The Great Indian Family, the film which went on floors earlier this year is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Besides this, Vicky will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele, followed by the Aditya Dhar directorial Ashwatthma.

