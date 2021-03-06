Pooja Bhatt gets steamy with Rahul Bose after 19 years

The gorgeous Pooja Bhatt long missing from the screen is back in the eminently engaging web series Bombay Begums on Netflix.

“And look at the coincidence. I have Rahul Bose as my co-star again in my comeback role. The last time I faced the camera, it was for Everybody Says I’m Fine in 2002 which was with Rahul and directed by Rahul,” chuckles Pooja at the vital vicissitudes of life during a lengthy interview with me.

Without giving away the plot it would be suffice to say that Pooja and Rahul share many intimate moments together. In fact Rahul Bose's guest appearance in Bombay Begums is almost a cue for some heavy-duty PDA (private display of affection).

“Somehow our destinies are intertwined,” Pooja sighs.

Pooja remembers being offered a role in Rahul Bose's directorial debut in 2011: "The last person who was brave enough to cast me was Rahul Bose in Everybody Says I’m Fine. He gave me no choice. He is my dearest friend. I confided in him about how disillusioned I was by the business of cinema and stardom. He offered me a role. I was aghast. ‘What kind of a friend are you? I just told you I’m sick of the industry and you’re offering me a role???!!!’ He insisted that only I could play Tanya in Everybody Says I Am Fine. But I am so glad he insisted. I am indebted to him.

