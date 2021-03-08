Kiara Advani is obsessed with monotone athleisure sets and we’d love to steal them

Kiara Advani is a fashionista and we love her effortless and chic style. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani. Off late, she has been spotted in several monochrome outfits. We love the ones she's been donning and here are our favourite looks!

Kiara Advani looked sporty and chic in a hot pink co-ord set. She was seen wearing a pink crop top with sweat pants. She teamed the look with chunky sneakers and a black tote bag. She kept her hair in natural waves.

Another tim, Kiara was seen donning a lilac set. She was seen in a cropped lilac hoodie with yoga pants and translucent slippers with a grey studded backpack. We love this chill look and it's the perfect pick for a day out with friends or your next travel pick!

Kiara was seen in a neon green sports bra with neon green tights and slippers. She styled it with black Y2K sunglasses. She gave off the proper insta baddie vibe and we are absolutely obsessed with this look!

Let us know which is your favourite Kiara look?

On the work front, Kiara Advani is a busy bee with several brand and film shoots. She will also be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in their first film together this year in Shershaah. She will also be seen in Apoorva Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. She is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Kiara Advani’s bralette and skirt are perfect to float through summer heat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results