Janhvi Kapoor wishes Happy Women’s Day with thoughtful post

Janhvi Kapoor is inspiring a lot of young women out there to follow their dreams and aspirations! Janhvi always tries to connect with her fans with all the love.

Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram. Her pictures are natural and pure with the hint of a pretty wide smile! Janhvi showered all her love and blessings to all the women out there, as she captioned the post as, “ This Women's Day let's accept and celebrate all definitions of what makes us beautiful with @nykaabeauty @mynykaa’s #IMMyBeautiful and navigate through our relationship with beauty to celebrate all our imperfections that make us perfect and beautiful! There's no wrong or right when it comes to your self image, the only thing that matters is to love yourself and do what makes you feel confident Happy Women's Day to all.”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, under the direction of Sidharth Sengupta.

