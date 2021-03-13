Oprah Winfrey asks Priyanka Chopra Jonas about her family plans with Nick Jonas

After an explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the American TV show host Oprah Winfrey will be interviewing our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her show Super Soul. Priyanka will be talking about her recently released memoir Unfinished, her journey of self-discovery and her personal life.

A teaser of the interview sees Oprah asking Priyanka about her plans to start a family. "You and Nick (Jonas) hope to have a family one day?," she asks. The actress looks nervous on hearing the question.

Ever since her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has been asked about her plans to start a family. She had once also hinted at starting a family with Nick. Earlier this year, while promoting her film The White Tiger, the actress was asked about having kids.

The interviewer had asked Priyanka Chopra about an old statement of hers when she had said that she would like to have a family as big as a cricket team. The actress said that it was a very old statement by her and not to hold on to it. When she was further asked about her future plans on having a kid with Nick, Priyanka gracefully said, "Stop with the pressure."

