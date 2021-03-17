Gourov Dasgupta’s Saiyyonee starring Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi is out now! 

Bollywood composer, Gourov Dasgupta has launched his solo single 'Saiyyonee' today . The lyrics have been penned by veteran songwriter Sameer Anjaan, and it has been rendered by playback singer, Yasser Desai and upcoming singer Rashmeet Kaur of 'Bajre Da Sitta' and 'Nadiyon Paar' fame. The grand music video directed by Kookie Gulati is a glorious tale of love and loss featuring Bigg Boss Season 13 heart-throb, Asim Riaz and the gorgeous Khuda Haafiz actress, Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Dedicating the song to his daughter, Gourov says, “This song is extremely dear to my heart and I am glad to have collaborated with Sameer Saab who has given me an immaculate piece of poetry, and the incredibly talented duo of Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. Kookie is like a big brother to me and he has created magic with the music video and of course, Asim and Shivaleeka look picture perfect in every frame! Thanks to Rohan and the entire team at Sony Music India for believing in me. I dedicate this to my daughter, Vedika – this is a part of my legacy that I choose to leave behind.”

Asim Riaz says, “I'm very grateful for the love and anticipation that people have shown for 'Saiyyonee'. This is a very exciting moment for everyone associated with the creation of the song.” Shivaleeka Oberoi says, “It has been an amazing experience featuring in 'Saiyyonee'. I was stunned to watch and hear the final song. I'm sure the song will captivate everyone with its soothing melody.”

Released by Sony Music India, 'Saiyyonee' is available on all streaming platforms.

