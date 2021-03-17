Pictures: Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia shoot for a TVC directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Both Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia have a massive fan following all over the country and across the globe as well. The duo is all set to star in a commercial for a high-end brand. Apart from their popularity, the fact that Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the advertisement, has gotten a lot of heads turning. The director is known for the intense portrayal of his characters on-screen.

With multiple fan clubs of Mahesh Babu sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of the stars shooting for the commercial, they have gone viral for all the right reasons. Dressed in casuals, Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to leave their fans stunned with this TVC. Mahesh Babu is seen in a pair of denims with a maroon t-shirt, while Tamannaah Bhatia is seen dressed in a simple plain white t-shirt and lemon-coloured pants.

Take a look at their pictures from the sets.

