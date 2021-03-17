Pictures: Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia shoot for a TVC directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Both Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia have a massive fan following all over the country and across the globe as well. The duo is all set to star in a commercial for a high-end brand. Apart from their popularity, the fact that Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the advertisement, has gotten a lot of heads turning. The director is known for the intense portrayal of his characters on-screen.
Take a look at their pictures from the sets.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh & @imvangasandeep ⭐@havellsindia TVC Shoot ????#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/6q2sJFqY3W
— Maheshbabu Fan Club (@MaheshBabu_FC) March 16, 2021
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh, @tamannaahspeaks & @avigowariker
????#Havells#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/OPIpE1XLSX
— Maheshbabu Fan Club (@MaheshBabu_FC) March 16, 2021
