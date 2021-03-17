Khushi Kapoor shares sunkissed pictures as she returns to LA to complete film studies

Khushi Kapoor, the youngest and the stunning member of the Kapoor family, is back in Los Angeles to complete her film schooling from New York Film Academy! Her Instagram posts give us Gen-Z vibes.

Currently, Khushi is in Los Angeles where she met her close friend Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. A day ago, Khushi took to Instagram to share her golden hour pictures in which she looked absolutely flawless.

Someone has rightly said that golden hour glow hits differently and here we agree to the point by looking at Khushi’s jaw-dropping pictures! She was wearing a dark grey oversized sweatshirt with the slightest touch of makeup! “Happy Girl”, she captioned the post.

Khushi’s comment section was filled with overwhelming love as Janhvi Kapoor wants to hire her little sister as her personal shutterbug. She commented on the post saying, “Are you excited to click pix of me like this”.

