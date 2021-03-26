Bhushan Kumar reveals the timeline for Aamir Khan starrer Mogul

In 2019, Aamir Khan had confirmed that he will be playing the lead role in the film Mogul which is based on the life of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The actor will also be co-producing the film. While the film was announced a couple of years back, there has not been clarity on when the film will go on floors.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, T-Series head and son of late Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, gave an update on the tentative timeline of the film. He said that Aamir Khan is currently focussed on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and will start with Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. “Tentatively we will start the film in 2022. I cannot give you an exact date right now, but in 2022 the film should go on floors. It should be a 2023 release or end of 2022,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan Kumar was also involved in the writing process for Mogul. Talking about the same, he said, “It is a very good experience. Especially in Mogul, because it is my father's biopic. Writing of the film was completed quite some time back because we were going to start the film by this time. But because of the lockdown, the film was delayed by a year. I have to be involved in the writing because writing is the crux of it.

“Today, we are making so many films and writing is the most important thing and then comes the direction and everything else. Yes, I enjoy the process but because of the time constraints, I am not being able to be involved in all the things. But obviously in big and important films I totally get involved in script sessions also,” he added.

