Despite Maharashtra lockdown, Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on Eid as scheduled?

The announcement of the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra from April 5 to April 30, 2021 has dealt a big blow to the cinema industry. The business had just begun to revive with the release of films like Roohi on March 11 and Mumbai Saga on March 19. Some very exciting films were lined up for release in April 2021. Most of these releases like Chehre and Bunty Aur Babli 2 were pushed ahead even before the state government declared a lockdown. And after the said announcement, the makers of the much awaited Sooryavanshi, too, made it official that their actioner won’t release as scheduled on April 30.

Now all eyes are on the big mid-May release, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Starring Salman Khan, the action flick is set to release on May 13, 2021 on the occasion of Ramzan Eid. With Maharashtra under lockdown till April 30 and with no guarantee that it won’t be extended, the industry, trade and even moviegoers are wondering whether Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will make it to cinemas on May 13 or will it be postponed.

A source from the film’s team however says, “As of now, there are no plans of pushing the film. The release date remains the same, that is, May 13, 2021. We’ll wait and observe the situation and whether the Covid-19 cases hit the peak and come down by mid-April, as predicted by some experts. The decision will be taken by end of April 30 or on May 1, when the lockdown is lifted. But as things stand today, there’s no change in the release date of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.”

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Dheva and co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. A week ago, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that the theatrical trailer of the film has been passed by the CBFC with zero cuts and with a U/A certificate.

