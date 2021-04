Salman Khan will unveil the cover of Kabir Bedi's autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor' today in an online interaction. Salman will also talk to the veteran actor about his illustrious life.

As per reliable sources, Kabir has given a highly honest account of his personal and professional life. The autobiography is keenly awaited and will ignite several discussions.

Also Read: Salman Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results